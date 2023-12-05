Peter enjoying life at Old Forge Antiques & Interiors in north Northumberland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The artist started off using the space that was used as a blacksmith’s forge until the 1970s as a workshop, but it developed from there to become Old Forge Antiques & Interiors.
Located at the top of Ford Village, part of the Ford and Etal estate, it offers an eclectic range of antiques, collectables, vintage clothing, jewellery, furniture, and Victorian garden plants.
There is also a huge selection of rare and antiquarian books, with expert John Marrin on hand to offer advice and valuations.
Peter’s home and studio is next door to Old Forge Antiques & Interiors. He works primarily with paint resin and clay, creating mixed media relief panels that explore the relationship between surface texture and colour.
He said: “It’s an interesting way of life and as well as our regulars from the local area, it’s lovely to see people from elsewhere once or twice a year who always pop in to have a chat each time they are in this part of the world during a trip or caravan holiday.
“I keep going because I enjoy it so much and my message to people who have not been here before is that there is always plenty to see. For example, we have quite a few nice clocks at the moment.
“We are always looking for interesting items and even though we could have something for a while, the right person for that item could be about to walk through the door.”