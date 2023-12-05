It has been 15 years since Peter Fagan set up shop at an eye-catching ‘horseshoe’ building in north Northumberland – and as far as he is concerned, long may it continue.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The artist started off using the space that was used as a blacksmith’s forge until the 1970s as a workshop, but it developed from there to become Old Forge Antiques & Interiors.

Located at the top of Ford Village, part of the Ford and Etal estate, it offers an eclectic range of antiques, collectables, vintage clothing, jewellery, furniture, and Victorian garden plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a huge selection of rare and antiquarian books, with expert John Marrin on hand to offer advice and valuations.

Peter Fagan inside Old Forge Antiques & Interiors. Picture by Alan Hughes.

Peter’s home and studio is next door to Old Forge Antiques & Interiors. He works primarily with paint resin and clay, creating mixed media relief panels that explore the relationship between surface texture and colour.

He said: “It’s an interesting way of life and as well as our regulars from the local area, it’s lovely to see people from elsewhere once or twice a year who always pop in to have a chat each time they are in this part of the world during a trip or caravan holiday.

“I keep going because I enjoy it so much and my message to people who have not been here before is that there is always plenty to see. For example, we have quite a few nice clocks at the moment.