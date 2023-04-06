News you can trust since 1854
Pet shop ready to reopen in Seahouses after closing Belford premises

Frankie and Twinkles is ready to open its doors tomorrow (Friday) after moving to Seahouses main street.

By Charlie Watson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read

Ruth and Malcolm Riley, owners of Frankie and Twinkles Pet Supplies, have been based on the Belford Industrial Estate for the past 18 months.

They wanted to move their shop to a busier spot with higher footfall, so looked at various empty premises along Belford High Street.

But in the end they settled on an empty unit in Seahouses, and are looking forward to welcoming back customers from 9am tomorrow.

The new shop before undergoing changes ahead of opening.The new shop before undergoing changes ahead of opening.
Announcing their move, Ruth said: “We did originally want to be in Belford because the village needs more shops for local people. It would have been perfect.

“But hopefully as Seahouses has more footfall and we are just a proper pet shop trying to expand our ranges, we will see more customers.”

The pet shop has been a hit with pet owners in the community due to its initiatives to keep prices as low as possible, especially during the cost of living crisis.

Frankie and Twinkles will be continuing its loyalty cards in the new branch, where a stamp is given for every £10 spent. After receiving five stamps, customers get 20% off their shop.

They decided to offer this as they felt that pet shops are generally expensive, and pet owners do go above and beyond for their pets.

To reduce worry for customers in tough financial times, Ruth and Malcolm thought that the loyalty card will give people a chance continue caring for their pets while saving a bit of cash.

