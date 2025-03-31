Person dies after suffering medical episode near River Wansbeck in Northumberland
The death happened near the River Wansbeck in Ashington on March 29 despite the efforts of the emergency services at the scene.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.15am on Saturday, we received a report of concern for a person near the River Wansbeck in Ashington.
“Emergency services attended where a person had experienced a medical episode.
“Despite the efforts of emergency services, the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
“There is not believed to be any third-party involvement in the person’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”
A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident near the River Wansbeck, in Ashington, shortly after 11:10 on Saturday 29 March. We dispatched two ambulance crews, one specialist paramedic, one duty officer, and one crew from the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the incident.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.