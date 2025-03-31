Latest news from Northumbria Police.

A person has died after suffering what has been described as a medical episode.

The death happened near the River Wansbeck in Ashington on March 29 despite the efforts of the emergency services at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.15am on Saturday, we received a report of concern for a person near the River Wansbeck in Ashington.

“Emergency services attended where a person had experienced a medical episode.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“There is not believed to be any third-party involvement in the person’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident near the River Wansbeck, in Ashington, shortly after 11:10 on Saturday 29 March. We dispatched two ambulance crews, one specialist paramedic, one duty officer, and one crew from the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the incident.”