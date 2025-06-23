The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called out to the Berwick area and airlifted a person to hospital at the weekend.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called out to the Berwick area and airlifted a person to hospital at the weekend.

A GNAAS statement said: “On Saturday (June 21), our critical care team was activated at 4.10pm to reports of a medical incident in East Ord.

“We had a doctor and two paramedics on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 4.38pm.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting them to hospital.”