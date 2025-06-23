Person airlifted to hospital by Great North Air Ambulance Service from Berwick following medical incident reports

By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:10 BST
The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called out to the Berwick area and airlifted a person to hospital at the weekend.placeholder image
The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called out to the Berwick area and airlifted a person to hospital at the weekend.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called out to the Berwick area and airlifted a person to hospital at the weekend.

A GNAAS statement said: “On Saturday (June 21), our critical care team was activated at 4.10pm to reports of a medical incident in East Ord.

“We had a doctor and two paramedics on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 4.38pm.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting them to hospital.”

Related topics:BerwickNorth East Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice