Person airlifted to hospital by Great North Air Ambulance Service from Berwick following medical incident reports
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called out to the Berwick area and airlifted a person to hospital at the weekend.
A GNAAS statement said: “On Saturday (June 21), our critical care team was activated at 4.10pm to reports of a medical incident in East Ord.
“We had a doctor and two paramedics on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 4.38pm.
“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient before airlifting them to hospital.”
