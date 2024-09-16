Percy Hunt members attend event near Alnwick as part of National Trail Hunting Day
Nearly 30 educational events, organised by the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA), took place on Saturday.
Olly Hughes, managing director of the BHSA, said: “What we have seen today is a massive show of support for trail hunting. We would urge the government to engage with us before bringing in new legislation which would be immensely damaging to rural communities up and down the country.
“To attack trail hunting is to attack a rural way of life for tens of thousands of people.”
‘Trail hunting’ was created in response to the Hunting Act 2004, allowing packs to continue hunting with hounds and to preserve the kennels, stables and infrastructure of the hunts. Instead of pursuing a wild animal, a scent trail is laid, which the hounds follow with their noses. Very little has changed to retain tradition and the dress, hunting terminology and meeting place has stayed the same for hundreds of years.
On Saturday, the Northumberland Percy Hunt was joined by 16 other packs near Alnwick.
Robert McCarthy, organiser of the event, said: “It is wonderful to see so many people in Northumberland choosing to come out and support us.
“We will continue to present the facts and to show people what we do and how we do it. If we have to host a hundred events like this, we will do. I just hope the government will listen.”
The Labour government committed in its manifesto to ban trail hunting, but, according to the BHSA, this would destroy community cohesion in rural areas and is based on an outdated view.
Mr Hughes added: “There is a myth promoted by our opponents that trail hunting is the preserve of a certain echelon of society, far removed from most people’s experience. This is simply not true. Anyone who has taken the time to attend the National Trail Hunting Day will have seen that those who support trail hunting represent as diverse a demographic as you would see at any other sporting event.
"The facts show that trail hunting is a legal, legitimate and well-regulated activity that is fully compliant with the Hunting Act."
