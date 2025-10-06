Percy Hunt in Northumberland fears for its future if trail hunting is banned

The Percy Hunt in Northumberland fears for its future if a UK government plan to outlaw trail hunting goes ahead.

The Labour Party manifesto included a commitment to ban trail hunting, despite support in some parts of the country.

The Percy Hunt, owned by the Duke of Northumberland, is a working pack of Old English Foxhounds, following scent trails twice a week from September to March.

This year, one of the Percy’s hounds, Sparkle, scooped Best of Breed at Crufts 2025, the first time that a working Foxhound had competed at Crufts in the event’s 125-year history.

Robert McCarthy, Huntsman with the Percy Hunt, said: "Trail hunting means a lot to so many of us. Some join in on horseback, others follow along on foot or by car - it’s all part of the day.

"Just like some people enjoy racing pigeons, we love watching the hounds at work. Seeing them follow a trail might not be everyone’s idea of fun, but there’s no good reason to completely ban it. There are a lot of misconceptions about trail hunting, but we stick to the rules and do everything within the law."

The Percy Hunt is an accredited member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA), which champions hound welfare and is the governing body for trail hunting.

Olly Hughes, managing director of the British Hound Sports Association, said: “Trail hunting has no impact on foxes or any other wildlife. We lay a scent trail for the hounds to follow, allowing them to demonstrate their skill, while providing an exhilarating challenge for the riders. We have an outstanding record of compliance with the law. Now we are faced with a ban. It is nonsensical.”

He continued: “In rural areas, it is often local Hunts that have been at the heart of community events for generations, providing crucial social cohesion. Tens of thousands of people like me admire the prowess of the hounds in following a trail and also enjoy all the social events that surround the local Hunt.

“We are providing all the benefits of outdoor exercise, boosting physical and mental health while supporting local businesses. Banning trail hunting would be a severe blow to many rural communities and damage the rural economy, also bringing to an end traditions that have endured for hundreds of years.”