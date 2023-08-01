Percy Court, which is managed by Housing 21, invited representatives from organisations including Alnwick Medical Group, Linda Wood-Mitchel from Alnwick Community Trust and John Cooke from St Michael’s church in Alnwick, to participate in the fun alongside residents’ family and friends.

The scheme also welcomed special guests, Alnwick Mayor Geoff Watson and Cllr Gordon Castle who are also members of the Alnwick Branch of the Royal British Legion. They spoke to residents about their role in the community as well as Housing 21’s roots with the Royal British Legion.

Local Housing Manager, Claire Nicol said: “‘We really appreciate everyone who took the time to celebrate our 40th anniversary and In-bloom competition with us.

Gill Latif, Paul Harris, Mayor Geoff Watson, Linda Harvey of Alnwick Medical Group, Claire Nicol and Suzanne Anderson.

“We are happy to be able to share the positive aspects of being part of a community here at Percy Court.”

To mark the special event, guests enjoyed a buffet lunch followed by a Housing 21 themed cake.

Activities included a raffle and tombola which raised £162 for charity, the day ended with a 1980s themed quiz in celebration of the scheme opening in 1983.

To coincide with the day, regional operations manager, Zoey Stanton and chair of Alnwick Flower Club and part of the National Association of flower arrangement societies, Kathleen Turner, visited the scheme to judge the resident’s entry for Housing 21’s internal gardening competition, In-Bloom, where the winners will be announced soon.