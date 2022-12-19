Eric Tolman formed a company called Solo Pantomime Production and, conscious of the cost of living crisis affecting the nation, did not want anyone to miss out on the chance to enjoy a performance that promised plenty of laughs.

After a successful funding appeal to make all tickets free of charge thanks to the generosity of the public, he worked with a few different organisations so that families already identified as struggling to make ends meet at the moment could benefit from the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And hundreds enjoyed the afternoon and evening performances of Sleeping Beauty (with a twist) on Saturday in Morpeth Methodist Church.

'Alias' played by Elliot Tolman, left, and 'Hera' played by Laura Street. Pictures by Dave Clark.

Eric said: “The pantomime certainly went off with a bang and played to a full house of extremely grateful and engaging families, that made for a wonderful reception for our cast.

“The show was received with which it was intended – a couple of hours of escapism and a chance to switch off from the outside world and just laugh, smile and be happy, knowing that it was all created for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the end, we raised over £7,000 via the Pantomime Big Give crowdfunding page and the raffle and programme donations, all of which were donated by the community, local businesses and friends and family.

“This was more than enough to cover the cost of the show and it looks like we will have funds left to share between Stobhill Community Centre and the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Maleficent' played by Peter Archer, left, and 'Dame Glory' played by Chris Davies. Pictures by Dave Clark.

“We have received numerous thank-you messages. For example, a lady who brought her two autistic children on Saturday night said she was so grateful for being offered free tickets through Calmer Therapy at Stobhill Community Centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Morpeth Alison Byard was among the special guests invited and she was full of praise on her councillor Facebook page.

Her post included the following: “A wonderful show with a lot of hard work by the super talented and big-hearted Eric Tolman, family and cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you all for giving such great entertainment to families who might not otherwise have been able to afford a panto.”

Sleeping Beauty was played by Amy Shanley. Picture by Dave Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirley Clark, 30-year pantomime veteran, said: “It was an absolutely bonkers storyline that everyone performed with such fun and passion.”