The Mayor of Morpeth judged the flowers and gave out prizes for the sports events.

Villagers of all ages enjoyed a lovely afternoon as Tritlington Show was combined with the Tritlington First School Sports Day.

The children painted pictures of the countryside and made models from recyclable items. There was a ‘Flowers in a Jar’ competition, cake baking and best buns, as well as cheese and fruit scones.

The Mayor of Morpeth, Coun Betty Bawn, attended. She judged the flowers and gave out prizes for the sports events.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...