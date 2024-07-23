People of all ages enjoy Tritlington Show and school sports day
Villagers of all ages enjoyed a lovely afternoon as Tritlington Show was combined with the Tritlington First School Sports Day.
The children painted pictures of the countryside and made models from recyclable items. There was a ‘Flowers in a Jar’ competition, cake baking and best buns, as well as cheese and fruit scones.
The Mayor of Morpeth, Coun Betty Bawn, attended. She judged the flowers and gave out prizes for the sports events.
Each judge had a hard task as all of the entries were of a high quality. Martin Young was among the winners with his excellent cheese scones.
