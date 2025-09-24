People living in properties evacuated in Morpeth after 'suspected unexploded devices' discovered are back in their homes
A cordon was in place yesterday (Wednesday, September 24) affecting Olivers Mill and neighbouring streets following a search of a property as part of an investigation that is being led by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).
A NEROCU spokesperson said: “While searching a property on Olivers Mill in Morpeth as part of an on-going investigation, officers discovered what appeared to be a small number of suspected unexploded devices.”
They have now updated this morning (Thursday, September 25) that the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team who were in attendance safely took away the devices, the cordon was stood down and “the residents are all back in their homes”.