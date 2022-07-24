The issue has been reported on the coast at Beadnell and Seaton Sluice and at the Hagg Bank railway bridge over the River Tyne, near Wylam.

It comes ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day – July 25 – a UN initative serving as an opportunity to highlight the tragic effect of drowning on families and communities.

Coun Gordon Stewart, who represents Prudhoe South, warned of the danger of jumping off Hagg Bank bridge over the Tyne. A footpath between Prudhoe and Wylam takes in the former railway bridge.

The harbour master at Beadnell is concerned it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt jumping off the harbour wall.

He said: “I am saddened to hear that some young people have again been jumping from this bridge into the Tyne this week.

“It is something that has happened for generations, but the dangers are real.”

In 2020, a man was taken to the RVI in Newcastle after falling from height and injuring themselves at the bridge. Police later issued a warning and said they would be stepping up patrols in the area after further reports of people jumping from the bridge.

The practice is also an issue on the coast – earlier this year, Beadnell’s harbour master Anthony McAdam warned the harbour could be forced to close to the public due to the dangerous antics of people who leap from its walls in front of passing boats.

Safety signage at Beadnell harbour.

It is also a common sight in Seaton Sluice. Local councillor David Ferguson, who represents the Hartley ward, does not want to stop people from doing so, but said more education on keeping safe is needed.

He said: “We’ve always got people raising concerns. I’ve lived here all my life and it’s something that has been going on for years and years.

“It’s not something we’re ever going to stop, and there is always danger but it’s the education and the knowledge, making sure that the people doing it understand the risks of cold water shock, are strong swimmers and that they check the depth of the water.

“People had contacted me with concerns about teenagers drinking alcohol and then jumping in, which does increase the risk. It is more about getting the messages like that out there.”