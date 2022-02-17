Pensioner and two toddlers hit by car in Whitley Bay

Park Avenue, Whitley Bay.

The incident took place on Thursday, February 17, on Park Avenue in Whitley Bay.

Emergency services were called after a black Kia Rio collided with the man who was pushing a pram at the time.

The 63-year-old, believed to the grandfather, suffered serious injuries whilst the two children also sustained injuries believed to be minor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "At around 10.50am today, police received a report of a collision on Park Avenue, Whitley Bay.

"Officers attended the scene where a black Kia Rio has collided with a man and a pram.

"The 63 year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"Two children – a one-year-old and two-year-old – have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.