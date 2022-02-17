Pensioner and two toddlers hit by car in Whitley Bay
A pensioner and two toddlers have been rushed to hospital after being knocked over by a car whilst crossing a road.
The incident took place on Thursday, February 17, on Park Avenue in Whitley Bay.
Emergency services were called after a black Kia Rio collided with the man who was pushing a pram at the time.
The 63-year-old, believed to the grandfather, suffered serious injuries whilst the two children also sustained injuries believed to be minor.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "At around 10.50am today, police received a report of a collision on Park Avenue, Whitley Bay.
"Officers attended the scene where a black Kia Rio has collided with a man and a pram.
"The 63 year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life threatening.
"Two children – a one-year-old and two-year-old – have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
"The driver of the car remained at the scene and is helping with enquiries."