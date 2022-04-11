Pele Tower in Northumberland opening to visitors again

The ancient structure has been completely repaired, restored, renovated and brought back from the brink of dereliction by the Cresswell Pele Tower Charitable Organisation, with the support and assistance of Greater Morpeth Development Trust.

Almost £800,000 was raised from the National Lottery’s Heritage Fund, along with support from local organisations, individuals and Parkdean Resorts in the grounds of its Cresswell Holiday Park the Tower stands.

A huge amount of work had to be carried out to safeguard the future of the Pele Tower – including putting on a new roof, repairing its stonework and creating space on its first floor for community use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cresswell Pele Tower.

It dates back more than 600 years to the days when it was built by the Cresswell family, who gave their name to the village, as a defence against raids on their land and livestock by the notorious gangs of Border Reivers who roamed the countryside either side of the Scottish Border.

It was the home for many years of the family before they built the rather grand Cresswell Hall, designed by London architect John Shaw. The hall stood until it was demolished in the 1930s.