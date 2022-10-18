Mohammad Khan was prosecuted by Northumberland County Council following an inspection of Pegswood Tandoori by environmental health officers in July 2021.

Whilst conducting their visit, the officers found evidence of a live rat infestation, a poor standard of cleanliness throughout the premises and an inadequate documented food safety management system, which is required by all food businesses under The Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

Mr Khan, of Beaumont Court, Pegswood, pleaded guilty to seven charges in contravention of the regulations.

A zero rating is the worst a venue can get, and means urgent improvement is necessary.

Following the inspection, the business received a zero-star rating under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme – facilitated nationally by the Food Standards Agency.

A court heard that during the inspection, officers found all areas of the premises to be dirty including work surfaces, appliances and preparation utensils and equipment.

Raw and ready to eat food were being prepared in very close proximity, increasing the risk of cross contamination.

An environmental health officer from the council is now working closely with Mr Khan to support and train him to maintain good food hygiene standards and to ensure he is very clear what he is required to do by law.

Philip Soderquest, service director for public protection, said: “We would much rather work with businesses to help them stay the right side of the law and ensure customers have the standards they deserve when eating out.