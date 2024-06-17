Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proud Oliver Baty has battered the record – for the world’s biggest chip.

Oliver, nine, measured the whopper at 10.3ins (26.2cm) after spotting it fall out of a bag of McCain frozen oven chips.

He was helping mum Donna, 44, prepare the evening dinner at home in Pegswood, last Wednesday when he rescued it from the air fryer.

Dad Scott, 43, who runs a mobile catering company, said: “Oliver was hovering in the kitchen waiting for dinner.

Oliver Baty and the record breaking chip. Picture: Scott Baty/SWNS

“Donna emptied a bag of chips into the air fryer and one just stood up like a totem pole.

“It was so massive Donna couldn’t close the fryer lid.

“Oliver just grabbed it and ran into the sitting room and put the chip on his shoulder and it was bigger than his head.

“He said ‘it must be a world record’ so we measured it and couldn’t believe it was 26.2cm long.

"We thought it might be two chips stuck together but we examined it and it was definitely one very, very long chip.

“I’ve never seen anything like ours, you can imagine the size of the potato it came from, it must have looked like a rugby ball.

“We Googled previous big chips and this is definitely longer than the others.

"There was one guy who had one that was supposedly 18 inches but I think that was fake."

The colossal chip came from a 2.5kg bag of McCain Home Chips the family bought from Morrisons in nearby Morpeth.

Oliver, who is in Year 5 at Newminster Middle School, has so far refused to eat his record-breaking chip and is keeping it safe in the freezer.

He said: “I couldn’t ever eat it. It’s too precious.”