Pedal power raises thousands for good causes
A team of charity cyclists from a retail company that is responsible for a Morpeth shopping centre has raised £47,000 after completing the final leg of a 14-year Tour of Europe.
The 335-mile final leg saw the 21-strong team from Dransfield Properties, which runs Sanderson Arcade, pedal through some gruelling weather conditions from Newcastle to London – completing their momentous journey through 14 European countries.
The annual ride is headed by the company’s managing director, Mark Dransfield, who said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has continued to support our charity efforts over the years, helping us make a real difference to struggling families and to assist some fantastic causes with their front line support.”
The money raised from this year’s efforts is being used by the Dransfield Foundation to support children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.
The completion of the ride in 2022 coincided with Dransfield Properties’ 30th year in business.