The 335-mile final leg saw the 21-strong team from Dransfield Properties, which runs Sanderson Arcade, pedal through some gruelling weather conditions from Newcastle to London – completing their momentous journey through 14 European countries.

The annual ride is headed by the company’s managing director, Mark Dransfield, who said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has continued to support our charity efforts over the years, helping us make a real difference to struggling families and to assist some fantastic causes with their front line support.”

The money raised from this year’s efforts is being used by the Dransfield Foundation to support children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Anna Kirk, St Luke’s Hospice senior fundraising manager, and Mark Dransfield.