Joe and Louise Richards, both 35, are hoping to raise £5,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

The independent charity – which provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families with sick children in hospitals across the UK – provided “vital support and accommodation” a few years ago when their baby, Eilidh, was diagnosed with a rare mitochondrial disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise is originally from a hamlet near Cornhill-on-Tweed and her parents still live in the same area.

Joe and Louise Richards with Eilidh on a ventilator at King's College Hospital in London.

Her father, Mick Plunkett, is part of the multi-generational team who will join Joe on the 170-mile ride from Annan to St Andrews, via the new Ronald McDonald House at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, from April 21 to April 23.

Louise said: “Ronald McDonald House Charities UK provided vital support and accommodation for me and my husband, Joe, in 2019 when our daughter, Eilidh, was very sick and transferred urgently to the King’s College Hospital in London at the age of two weeks old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, Eilidh passed away at only six weeks old, but Joe and I cannot think of a better way to honour her memory than by raising money for this incredible charity and the amazing work they do across the UK.

“Our families have been a huge support to us both and my cousin, Will, suggested the idea of a family cycle ride to raise funds.”

Joe Richards in training and Joe and Louise with their baby, Wren, who is now eight months old.

There are 14 Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK located in or near hospital grounds that enable seriously ill children to have their families close by when undergoing treatment and to maintain a degree of normal family life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise, who today lives in the Fife area with Joe and their eight-month-old daughter Wren, added: “Ronald McDonald House Charities UK arranged for us to have a room in a house with beautiful, homely facilities just a five-minute walk from the King’s College Hospital.

“This was invaluable during this traumatic time as it provided a refuge and some sense of normality in an otherwise chaotic and fraught situation, and the staff in the house were wonderful and caring.”

To make a donation to the team, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rayoflightride