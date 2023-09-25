News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage

Pearl of Africa Children's Choir visits Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools in Morpeth

Pupils at Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools enjoyed an energetic day when the Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir visited as part of its North East tour.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
The Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir performed in the Chantry hall.The Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir performed in the Chantry hall.
The Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir performed in the Chantry hall.

The visit included an assembly performance for Key Stage 2 pupils at both schools, an afternoon workshop for the joint schools choir and an entertaining evening performance in the Chantry hall.

The choir performed music, singing and dancing along with some joint pieces with the Newminster and Chantry school choir.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Through the concert, a non uniform day in the colours of the Ugandan flag – black, red, yellow and white – and the purchases of African crafts brought along by the choir, a total of £4,246.57 was raised for the Pearl of Africa Child Care Ltd charity.

Funds received by the charity are used to educate, house and feed orphans and destitute children in six schools in the Kampala and Masaka District of Uganda.

Related topics:North East