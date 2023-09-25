Pearl of Africa Children's Choir visits Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools in Morpeth
The visit included an assembly performance for Key Stage 2 pupils at both schools, an afternoon workshop for the joint schools choir and an entertaining evening performance in the Chantry hall.
The choir performed music, singing and dancing along with some joint pieces with the Newminster and Chantry school choir.
Through the concert, a non uniform day in the colours of the Ugandan flag – black, red, yellow and white – and the purchases of African crafts brought along by the choir, a total of £4,246.57 was raised for the Pearl of Africa Child Care Ltd charity.
Funds received by the charity are used to educate, house and feed orphans and destitute children in six schools in the Kampala and Masaka District of Uganda.