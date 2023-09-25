The Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir performed in the Chantry hall.

The visit included an assembly performance for Key Stage 2 pupils at both schools, an afternoon workshop for the joint schools choir and an entertaining evening performance in the Chantry hall.

The choir performed music, singing and dancing along with some joint pieces with the Newminster and Chantry school choir.

Through the concert, a non uniform day in the colours of the Ugandan flag – black, red, yellow and white – and the purchases of African crafts brought along by the choir, a total of £4,246.57 was raised for the Pearl of Africa Child Care Ltd charity.

