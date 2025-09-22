Pearl of Africa celebration of culture and music at Morpeth's middle schools

Members of the the Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir visited Newminster Middle School (NMS) and Chantry Middle School (CMS) in Morpeth for a day of unforgettable cultural exchange.

The day began with two performances by the four children (supported by an adult) – first to Key Stage 2 pupils from NMS and then to CMS.

With vibrant costumes and energetic dance routines, the choir brought the spirit of Uganda to the schools. Children in the audience were enthralled, clapping along and responding with enthusiasm.

In the afternoon, the visiting choir members joined forces with pupils from both NMS and CMS choirs for a joint workshop.

Members of the choir have been performing at locations in Morpeth, Cramlington and Ponteland.

This session proved to be a true highlight of the day, offering all the children a chance to connect, collaborate and learn from one another. Together, they shared songs from their own cultures.

The celebrations culminated in a stunning evening concert, open to families and the wider community, where the Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir and the NMS/CMS joint choir performed side by side.

The programme showcased not only the incredible musical talents of the children, but also the strong bonds formed throughout the day.

Charlotte Jones, curriculum leader of the creative arts at the middle schools, said: “This was more than just a concert, it was a true celebration of cultural understanding and the power of music to bring people together.”

Thanks to the generosity of all involved, the event raised an impressive £4,616.82 for the Pearl of Africa Child Care Ltd’s work in Uganda.

The 2025 tour also went to other schools and locations in Morpeth, and schools in Cramlington and Ponteland.

A post on the Pearl of Africa Child Care Facebook page before they arrived explained why the number of choir members was smaller than in previous tours: “Following last year’s disaster with rejected visa applications, it was vital that the 2025 tour went ahead.

“However, securing visas for 2025 has been tough and four of the eight choir members who applied for visas have again had their applications refused.

“At short notice, this means that we will be running the tour with a reduced choir of four children and one adult. Whilst this is not ideal, we are confident that the choir can adapt and provide the same enjoyable experiences as they have done previously.”