Tritlington C of E First School near Morpeth has received a generous £5,000 donation from Northumberland Freemasons to help complete a new Peace Garden.

This quiet, calming space will be for children and the local community to enjoy.

Joint Headteachers Jill O’Dell and Katherine Stephenson lead the school, which prides itself on small class sizes and a holistic approach to education that fosters both academic progress and well-being.

The Peace Garden will support this vision by offering children aged three to 10 and community groups such as Rainbows, Brownies, and other local clubs, a sanctuary for reflection and calm.

The Peace Garden at Tritlington C of E First School was officially blessed by the Right Rev Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, Bishop of Newcastle.

Mrs O’Dell said: “As joint headteachers of Tritlington School, we feel strongly that while we are charged with ensuring academic success, we also take a holistic approach ensuring we support and nurture pupils’ wellbeing too.

“This garden will offer our children and others a sensory-rich, inclusive space to reflect, regulate and restore.”

The Peace Garden is fully accessible and inclusive. It will feature plants that stimulate the five senses – touch, sight, smell, sound, and taste.

Ian Craigs, representing Northumberland Freemasons, attended the ceremony and spoke warmly about the organisation’s support for community causes.

He added: “It’s been a fantastic morning seeing the Peace Garden come to life.

“Freemasons are committed to supporting young people and nurturing wonderful good causes such as this one.”

The £5,000 donation came through the Richard Henry Holmes Masonic Benevolent Fund, which donates around £160,000 annually to local causes across Northumberland, Newcastle, and North Tyneside.