PCC Susan Dungworth calls for victims of crime in Northumbria to share their views

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Aug 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 11:39 BST
The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) is conducting a survey to help shape victim support services available for people affected by crime across Northumberland and Tyne & Wear.

Susan Dungworth’s new Northumbria Victims of Crime Survey – which will run until September 7 – provides an opportunity for her to hear the views of adults and young people affected by crime, as well as the service providers and professional who help victims and survivors cope and recover from their experience.

This insight will help shape to future support services in the local areas and ensure that those at the greatest risk of harm receive the support which works best for them.

The PCC said: “I know the impact of crime can be life-changing, but with help and support you can recover from your experience and get your life back on track, so we need to get this right.

Northumbria PCC Susan Dungworth engages with members of the public.placeholder image
Northumbria PCC Susan Dungworth engages with members of the public.

“With this survey I want to find out how well existing referral processes and support services are working, and where improvements might need to be made in the future.

“We can then feed this into plans as we look to commission services for 2026.

“By getting this right we are able to reach victims of crime with the best support to meet their needs and also ensure we are evolving provisions to meet new challenges and demands.”

The survey is divided into three as follows. Victims of Crime – https://forms.office.com/e/ryTuKXx3qE – Children and Young People – https://forms.office.com/e/uuzaW2aMA8 – Service Providers - https://forms.office.com/e/3Nq2LqgqjC

