Pay tribute to the Queen: Where in Northumberland you can lay flowers and sign a book of condolence
People in Northumberland have been invited to lay floral tributes for the Queen at a number of locations across the county.
The assigned areas are (at the time of writing): Carlisle Park bankside and the County Hall cenotaph in Morpeth, Column Field in Alnwick, the parade ground at Wallace Green in Berwick, Ridley Park cenotaph in Blyth, The Glade in Prudhoe, the area between the cenotaph and the magistrates’ car park in Hexham, and cenotaph sites in Front Street and Cramlington village centre.
People are invited to record their thoughts and sympathies in books of condolence.
They have been set up at Alnwick Library, Alnwick Leisure Centre, Ashington Library in the leisure centre, Bedlington Library, Berwick Library, Berwick Leisure Centre, Blyth Library, Blyth Sports Centre, Hexham Library in Queens Hall, Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington, Ponteland Leisure Centre, Wentworth Leisure Centre, Morpeth Riverside Leisure Centre and Morpeth County Hall.
They will be available until the day after the funeral, which will take place on Monday, September 19.