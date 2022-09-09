The assigned areas are (at the time of writing): Carlisle Park bankside and the County Hall cenotaph in Morpeth, Column Field in Alnwick, the parade ground at Wallace Green in Berwick, Ridley Park cenotaph in Blyth, The Glade in Prudhoe, the area between the cenotaph and the magistrates’ car park in Hexham, and cenotaph sites in Front Street and Cramlington village centre.

People are invited to record their thoughts and sympathies in books of condolence.

They have been set up at Alnwick Library, Alnwick Leisure Centre, Ashington Library in the leisure centre, Bedlington Library, Berwick Library, Berwick Leisure Centre, Blyth Library, Blyth Sports Centre, Hexham Library in Queens Hall, Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington, Ponteland Leisure Centre, Wentworth Leisure Centre, Morpeth Riverside Leisure Centre and Morpeth County Hall.

Areas have been set aside across Northumberland so people can leave floral tributes to the Queen.

