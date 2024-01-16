Paxton House has been awarded £30,000 to help celebrate a very special birthday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funding from Museums Galleries Scotland will be used to celebrate its 250th anniversary with an exhibition showcasing its collection of Chippendale furniture.

It will also be spent training staff to support visitors with access requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Berwickshire property, visited by 20,000 people last year, is regarded as one of the finest Palladian houses in Britain.

Paxton House.

Museums Galleries Scotland has awarded nine properties a share of £421,857 in the latest round of grants from the Museum Development Fund.

The funding scheme supports accredited museums in Scotland to respond to different challenges and needs in their local community, increase financial resilience, strengthen connections with their local area, and attract national and international visitors.

The grants will fund a variety of projects, including digitising natural history collections in Inverclyde and a project at North Lankashire’s Museums & Collections to connect with local communities impacted by the legacies of slavery and empire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Casot, the CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland, said: “These projects represent the work the sector is undertaking in remaining responsive to the needs of their community, better representing stories from people in Scotland and across the world, and contributing to a sustainable tourist experience.”

Paxton House is set to fully reopen for the 2024 season on Friday, March 29, with pop-up markets back this summer, staged every Wednesday, May to September, 10am-4pm in the house’s marquee.