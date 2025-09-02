The Jag Art 82 team once again made a strong impression in the Berwick and Berwickshire areas with the second annual Paxton House Landscape Artist of the Year competition for 2025.

Ten talented artists took part in the contest and they worked diligently to create their artwork within the allotted time.

Afterwards, a panel of judges deliberated carefully to choose this year’s top three. The prizes included £100, a trophy, their name inscribed on a shield and the victorious piece to be displayed at Paxton House for the upcoming year.

The winner was Stephanie Punton, whose wonderful painting of Donald’s Bridge impressed the judges the most.

Emma Sweryda, the 2024 winner, presented the shield to the new winner, Stephanie Punton.

Lorraine Sinclair was second with her beautiful depiction of Paxton House from the pond view and third place went to Rosalind Downing for her unique interpretation of the landscape.

A spokesperson for Jag Art 82 said: “It was wonderful to see such a strong turnout for the event, which continues to grow in popularity.

“A big thank you to the staff at Paxton House and to all the artists who took part.

“The Jag Art 82 team would like to thank everyone who made this year’s event such a success. We’re already looking forward to next year’s competition and hope to see even more talented artists taking part.”