PAWS Preschool's Auction of Promises in aid of SEN sensory room

By Andrew Coulson
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An online auction that is currently live has a wide range of options featuring venues across Northumberland, with the money from the successful bids going to a good cause.

PAWS Preschool is a registered charity in the grounds of Whalton Primary School. It also provides a breakfast club and an after-school club, open to children who attend the primary school as well.

Its Auction of Promises is to assist with raising funds for a SEN sensory room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bid options include a family day ticket to The Alnwick Garden, a £50 gift voucher to spend at Rutherford & Co in Morpeth, a two-course family meal for four at The Highlander near Ponteland, afternoon tea for two at Linden Hall and a brewery tour and tasting for two at the First and Last Brewery in Bellingham.

PAWS Preschool is a registered charity in the grounds of Whalton Primary School. Picture by Emma Solomon Photography.PAWS Preschool is a registered charity in the grounds of Whalton Primary School. Picture by Emma Solomon Photography.
PAWS Preschool is a registered charity in the grounds of Whalton Primary School. Picture by Emma Solomon Photography.

Options further afield include a Newcastle Food Festival family ticket and a Beamish Museum day pass for two.

Information on the auction website – https://auctionofpromises.com/AuctionForPAWSPreschool2025 – includes the following: “At PAWS Preschool, our mission is to support the development of all our children, including those who are neurodiverse and may need additional resources to thrive.

“If successful, our sensory room will be a specially designed space providing a range of sensory experiences to help children calm, focus and engage their senses in a controlled and supportive environment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“For many children, especially those who are neurodiverse, these rooms are essential in helping them navigate overwhelming emotions and sensory overloads.”

The auction closes at 5pm on Friday, April 11.

Related topics:NorthumberlandMorpeth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice