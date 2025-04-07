PAWS Preschool's Auction of Promises in aid of SEN sensory room
PAWS Preschool is a registered charity in the grounds of Whalton Primary School. It also provides a breakfast club and an after-school club, open to children who attend the primary school as well.
Its Auction of Promises is to assist with raising funds for a SEN sensory room.
The bid options include a family day ticket to The Alnwick Garden, a £50 gift voucher to spend at Rutherford & Co in Morpeth, a two-course family meal for four at The Highlander near Ponteland, afternoon tea for two at Linden Hall and a brewery tour and tasting for two at the First and Last Brewery in Bellingham.
Options further afield include a Newcastle Food Festival family ticket and a Beamish Museum day pass for two.
Information on the auction website – https://auctionofpromises.com/AuctionForPAWSPreschool2025 – includes the following: “At PAWS Preschool, our mission is to support the development of all our children, including those who are neurodiverse and may need additional resources to thrive.
“If successful, our sensory room will be a specially designed space providing a range of sensory experiences to help children calm, focus and engage their senses in a controlled and supportive environment.
“For many children, especially those who are neurodiverse, these rooms are essential in helping them navigate overwhelming emotions and sensory overloads.”
The auction closes at 5pm on Friday, April 11.
