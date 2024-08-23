Patient experience in Northumberland and North Tyneside hospitals among best in the country
The Care Quality Commission has published the results of the 2023 Adult Inpatients Survey, which is based on the experiences of more than 63,000 patients who spent at least one night in hospital across 131 NHS trusts in England.
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust runs the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, Hexham, Wansbeck and North Tyneside general hospitals, and community hospitals in Alnwick, Berwick and Blyth.
Based on feedback from almost 500 of its patients, the trust has been highlighted in an outliers report for performing ‘better than expected’ – with positive patient responses across the survey being ‘significantly above the trust average’.
Of the 12 positive outliers, the majority are specialist trusts with a specific focus on the likes of cancer or orthopaedics. Northumbria was one of only two general acute trusts on the list, alongside University College London Hospitals.
Northumbria Healthcare’s chief executive, Birju Bartoli, said: “This is testament to the hard work, commitment and compassion of our staff – not just those on the frontline in the wards, but all those in support roles who contribute to the quality of care provided to our patients.
“It paints a really positive overall picture, but we also recognise that we do not always meet the expectations of every patient. We recognise that there is always more to do to improve and our focus will always be on where we can do better.”
