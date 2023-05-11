Football and How to Survive It: an evening with Pat Nevin will see him launch the second volume of his memoir.

Hosted by Gerry Foley and jointly organised by Berwick Literary Festival, it will take place at The Maltings on Wednesday, May 31 from 7.30pm.

Pat played for Clyde, Chelsea, Everton, Tranmere Rovers, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, and won 28 caps for Scotland, during his career.

Pat Nevin celebrates scoring a goal for Motherwell during his football playing days.

Always harbouring much wider interests than just football, he is also a well-known writer and broadcaster for, among others, the BBC and the Irish radio station Newstalk. He also loves DJing at clubs and festivals around the UK.

Pat said: “I am looking forward to my talk at The Maltings in Berwick, a place very close to my heart.

“After the success of my first memoir, The Accidental Footballer, I have hoped to continue the insight of an outsider placed in the very heart of football In England and Scotland.

“Football and How to Survive It is a very personal book. It reveals things I have never discussed before – not only about playing but also about being the PFA chairman in England, a chief executive in the SPL and of course my personal family life, which mostly takes place in the Border country around my home in Duns.

“I look forward to talking and, of course, answering any questions on what I’m sure will be a very entertaining night.”