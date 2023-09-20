Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Catherine Smith has joined the team at The Tempus, on the Charlton Hall Estate, near Ellingham.

She embarked on her culinary journey at Gateshead College, where she discovered her true calling in the art of patisserie before taking her skills to the world-famous Ritz Hotel in London where, alongside a team of pastry chefs, she assisted in producing 400 afternoon teas a day.

After four successful years of building invaluable experience, Catherine returned to her northern roots and was offered a role at the prestigious Betty’s Cookery School in Harrogate and continued to refine her pastry skills and shared her knowledge by teaching baking through cookery classes.

Catherine then moved to The Alice Hawthorn Hotel in Nun Monkton, just outside York, where she worked with a fabulous team and used the finest Yorkshire produce to create desserts, petit fours, and sweet treats for the bedrooms.

Catherine said: “I am excited to bring my delicate and innovative touch to The Tempus, with plans to redesign the dessert menu to offer guests an unforgettable finale to their dining experience.

"I’m looking forward to introducing the finest afternoon tea in Northumberland at The Tempus and using my skills to offer guests cookery lessons in the coming months”.

Dedicated to her craft and attention to detail, Catherine also takes pride in baking the biscuits found in the hotel rooms at The Tempus, ensuring that the guest's experience is infused with her expertise from the moment they arrive.

Richard Shell, owner of The Doxford Group, which includes the Charlton Hall Estate and Doxford Barns wedding venues, said: “As part of the ongoing development of the Tempus, we are delighted that Catherine Smith has joined the team as our pastry chef. We are excited about the sweet treats and afternoon tea that will soon be added to the menu”.

The Tempus opened its doors in May and is home to 15 beautiful guest bedrooms and suites, a ground-floor bar, restaurant and orangery, providing a laid-back vibe. The restaurant is open all day, serving breakfast, coffee and cake, light lunch options, a bistro-style dinner menu and Sunday Lunch.