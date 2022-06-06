The Platinum Party at the Palace was enjoyed in the grounds of Alnwick Castle.

Party-time in Alnwick as 3,000 ticketholders enjoy Queen's Platinum Jubilee event

People descended on Alnwick in their droves to enjoy The Platinum Party at the Palace.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 6th June 2022, 10:33 am

The Barneyside picnic area between Alnwick Castle and The Alnwick Garden was packed for the sold-out event.

Three thousand free advance tickets were snapped up as people watched the Queen’s 70th anniversary celebrations unfold on a big screen, many enjoying picnics and drinks.

Pictures courtesy of Jane Coltman Photography.

