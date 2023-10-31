Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Invited guests included surrounding WIs, their twinned WI in Derby, Federation President and other ladies from Norham Village.

Those in attendance were entertained by Norham Village Band and by four of their members performing a comic sketch that was written by Jillian Whiting, daughter of one of the members.

Letters of congratulations from King Charles III and the Duchess of Northumberland were read out and the afternoon was rounded off by everyone enjoying a splendid afternoon tea.

The cutting of the cake by the President, Jan L’Argent, and a toast to the future of Norham WI.

The following Saturday, an open event was held in the village to showcase the history of Norham WI and a wide range of crafts made by the talented members.