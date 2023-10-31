News you can trust since 1854
Party says cheers to 100 years of Norham WI

Norham WI members celebrated their centenary in style with a 1920s-themed party.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 08:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 08:58 GMT
Invited guests included surrounding WIs, their twinned WI in Derby, Federation President and other ladies from Norham Village.

Those in attendance were entertained by Norham Village Band and by four of their members performing a comic sketch that was written by Jillian Whiting, daughter of one of the members.

Letters of congratulations from King Charles III and the Duchess of Northumberland were read out and the afternoon was rounded off by everyone enjoying a splendid afternoon tea.

The cutting of the cake by the President, Jan L'Argent, and a toast to the future of Norham WI.
The cutting of the cake by the President, Jan L’Argent, and a toast to the future of Norham WI.
The following Saturday, an open event was held in the village to showcase the history of Norham WI and a wide range of crafts made by the talented members.

There was a great turnout despite the wet weather on the day and it really got people talking about the rich history of the WI and how inextricably linked it is to the village.

