The popular music and family entertainment event had been due to take place on the bank holiday weekend at the end of May, but organisers Berwick Rotary Club have concluded that it would not be possible to provide a quality event without posing an unacceptable risk to its finances.

Rotary member Tim Barnsley, who had been due to co-ordinate this year’s Party on the Parade, said: “Due to a shortage of people able to provide the energy to run a three-day event, we had already decided to cut it back by dropping the Friday evening concert.

“Once we then started looking at the significantly increased costs involved, we were faced with the risk that the volunteer-run event would be loss-making, which would jeopardise Rotary’s ability to support the town in other ways.”

Pictures from the Party on the Parade event in 2023.

Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson added: “It was a difficult decision to take as we know many people appreciate the way Party on the Parade helps bring the community together and helps local performers showcase their talent with a professional sound system.

“We will now be looking to find a way of bringing back the event next year, while still keeping it an affordable price for local people.