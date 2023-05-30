News you can trust since 1854
Party on the Parade in Berwick goes with a swing

Crowds soaked up the sunshine and entertainment on offer at Berwick Rotary Club’s Party on the Parade.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:34 BST

Families and friends enjoyed Garry Dunn’s magic for children, the bouncy castle, or the town’s singers and bands who performed over the bank holiday weekend.

The event is a fund-raiser for Rotary’s work for mental health that provided the opportunity for local groups to perform in Friday night’s Tunes on Parade and Saturday’s Talent on the Parade, running on to Saturday’s sold-out Bands evening.

Come Sunday with a mini-market, children’s rides, music and teas, and non-stop performances from the town’s best-known bands, the Party wrapped up with the cheerful Hymns on Parade lead by Churches Together.

Party on the Parade. Pictures: Michael GallicoParty on the Parade. Pictures: Michael Gallico
Thanks are due to JT Dove Building Supplies and Cllr Catherine Seymour for sponsorship, to the volunteers, Rotary and friends, who organised and ran the weekend, to all the performers and stallholders over the weekend, and finally to everyone who came to enjoy the Party.

Spectators soaking up the sun. Picture: Michael GallicoSpectators soaking up the sun. Picture: Michael Gallico
The Samaritans’ new Berwick branch had a stand.The Samaritans’ new Berwick branch had a stand.
The music tent.The music tent.
