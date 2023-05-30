Families and friends enjoyed Garry Dunn’s magic for children, the bouncy castle, or the town’s singers and bands who performed over the bank holiday weekend.

The event is a fund-raiser for Rotary’s work for mental health that provided the opportunity for local groups to perform in Friday night’s Tunes on Parade and Saturday’s Talent on the Parade, running on to Saturday’s sold-out Bands evening.

Come Sunday with a mini-market, children’s rides, music and teas, and non-stop performances from the town’s best-known bands, the Party wrapped up with the cheerful Hymns on Parade lead by Churches Together.

Party on the Parade. Pictures: Michael Gallico

Thanks are due to JT Dove Building Supplies and Cllr Catherine Seymour for sponsorship, to the volunteers, Rotary and friends, who organised and ran the weekend, to all the performers and stallholders over the weekend, and finally to everyone who came to enjoy the Party.

Spectators soaking up the sun. Picture: Michael Gallico

The Samaritans’ new Berwick branch had a stand.