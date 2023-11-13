Party Like A Cockapoo was a hit with over 50 doodle dog breeds attending their Halloween themed party and promises a return to Northumberland for some festive fun.

Party Like A Cockapoo is an organisation that runs social gatherings for doodle mixes and specialises in unique parties for doodle and poodle crossbreed dogs.

This latest canine craze was held at Seghill Community Centre near Cramlington on November 9 for a Halloween themed party that captivated both four-legged friends and their adoring owners.

A Party like a Cockapoo spokesperson said: "Sometimes the owners love it more than the doodles. We wanted to create a space where the entire family can come together, with the adorable doodles at the heart of it all."

The event brought together enthusiastic owners and their beloved doodles for an hour-long sessions packed with entertainment.

Attendees revelled in off-lead play sessions, featuring Halloween themed props and playlist, which featured tunes like The Adams Family and Ghostbusters, unlimited puppuccinos and lots of Party Like A Cockapoo fun.

Party like a Cockapoo will be back on December 10 for their Christmas party with Santa Paws making an appearance with a present for every Doodle. Tickets are on sale now on their website.

