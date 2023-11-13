News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
The event took place at Seghill Community Centre in Cramlington.The event took place at Seghill Community Centre in Cramlington.
Party Like A Cockapoo brings owners of doodle mixes together for party

Party Like A Cockapoo was a hit with over 50 doodle dog breeds attending their Halloween themed party and promises a return to Northumberland for some festive fun.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:52 GMT

Party Like A Cockapoo is an organisation that runs social gatherings for doodle mixes and specialises in unique parties for doodle and poodle crossbreed dogs.

This latest canine craze was held at Seghill Community Centre near Cramlington on November 9 for a Halloween themed party that captivated both four-legged friends and their adoring owners.

A Party like a Cockapoo spokesperson said: "Sometimes the owners love it more than the doodles. We wanted to create a space where the entire family can come together, with the adorable doodles at the heart of it all."

The event brought together enthusiastic owners and their beloved doodles for an hour-long sessions packed with entertainment.

Attendees revelled in off-lead play sessions, featuring Halloween themed props and playlist, which featured tunes like The Adams Family and Ghostbusters, unlimited puppuccinos and lots of Party Like A Cockapoo fun.

Party like a Cockapoo will be back on December 10 for their Christmas party with Santa Paws making an appearance with a present for every Doodle. Tickets are on sale now on their website.

The event isn't just for the dogs. The whole family can enjoy themselves, especially the kids!

1. A Party like a Cockapoo

Photo: submitted

After a successful Halloween party, Party like a Cockapoo is keen to return for a Christmas themed do.

2. A Party like a Cockapoo

Photo: submitted

Puppuccinos were unlimited for the pups.

3. A Party like a Cockapoo

Photo: submitted

Over 50 dogs attended with there owner. Needless to say, it was a great success.

4. A Party like a Cockapoo

Photo: submitted

