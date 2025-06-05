A new partnership has been formed in Morpeth aimed at delivering a major transformation and investment in the town’s markets.

The team at Sanderson Arcade are working alongside Morpeth Town Council and Northumberland County Council to enhance their appeal, attract more visitors and support local enterprise.

The weekly Wednesday market and monthly themed markets will continue to operate from their current location, Morpeth Market Place, with several key improvements and enhancements to be rolled out in the coming months.

As part of the refresh, the team have launched a recruitment drive for new traders at the Wednesday market to attract a diverse and high-quality offer for shoppers – with an emphasis on attracting local and artisan traders, as well as a line-up of unique and independent businesses.

The initiative will also see an investment in infrastructure, marketing and trader support, with a vision to ensure the long-term success of the markets.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member with responsibility for markets, said: “By championing local artisan producers and independent traders, we’re supporting Northumberland’s vibrant small business community and creating a unique, high-quality market experience at the heart of the town.”

The market criteria are also being reviewed and refreshed, prioritising those traders bringing fresh and local products to the market.

The approach is designed to celebrate Morpeth’s heritage while supporting small businesses and independent producers.

Coun Rachael Hogg, Mayor of Morpeth, said: “The weekly Wednesday market is a much-loved tradition that brings vibrancy and local enterprise to the heart of our town.

“We are making several improvements to enhance the appearance, variety, and sustainability of our markets offering.”

Centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, Lottie Thompson, said: “We are really pleased to be part of this important collaboration to deliver sustainable improvements to our markets here in Morpeth.

“The success of our markets benefits the whole town – a thriving and bustling market is such an important part of the vitality of our town centre.”

The partnership team are keen to hear from prospective stallholders who would like to be involved in the new vision for the markets.

More details on how to get involved can be found at www.sandersonarcade.co.uk/markets