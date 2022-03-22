Partnership aims to help ensure cracking Easter for North East communities

Chris Tait, of Layer 7, with Keith Newman and Tom Stewart representing Radio Northumberland and Lodge Temperance.

Radio Northumberland, Bedlington-based charity Leading Link and Lodge Temperance Freemasons have teamed up to distribute Easter eggs to children and special schools, food banks, care homes, veterans’ charities and youth centres.

Pledges of Easter eggs have been made by Morrisons and Tesco and digital transformation company, Layer 7, has donated funds to buy around 1,000 Easter eggs.

Chris Tait, of Layer 7, said: “I heard about the egg giveaway and decided to do what I could to help.

"With the cost of living and other factors like Covid, the simple gift of a chocolate egg could make a big difference to many families who are finding things difficult now.”

Radio Northumberland is advertising and coordinating the collection of eggs and Leading Link will help to distribute them together with Lodge Temperance.

Project organiser Tom Stewart said: “This is something we do every year, but our partnership with Radio Northumberland and Leading Link will ensure that more people than ever benefit from the generosity of those that have donated money or eggs.”

Lyn Horton, from Leading Link, said: “'In this current climate many more people are witnessing hardship in the region and buying Easter eggs isn’t always a priority for parents and carers.

"There are many people in our area who may welcome a bit of extra cheer this Easter and this project will put a smile on thousands of faces.”