Participants set to take part in world first at Blyth

A charity abseil is being held at a wind turbine at the Port of Blyth in aid of the Bright Red charity.

Fundraisers are set to be the first to abseil down a wind turbine at the Port, all in aid of charity.

The unique full sized, specially modified training wind turbine is at the £1 million Training Facility.

From 8am to 5pm on Saturday, blood cancer charity Bright Red are doing the world's first sponsored wind turbine abseil in Blyth.

The charity will have full access to the facilities for the day.

Refreshments and activities will be available so family and friends can come along to watch as participants glide down the 35ft wind turbine.

The minimum age for people to take part is 14 years, with under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Organisers say reasonable fitness is required for the internal climb to ascend the wind turbine ladder.

Registration is £35 with a minimum sponsorship of £75.