Northumberland County Council and its partners are taking over five local parkruns to launch an annual campaign to end domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

The council is inviting runners to sign up for the parkruns and to wear the campaign colour of orange, which represents a brighter future.

It is also keen to hear from members of the community who would like to volunteer as marshals and receive training on to how to signpost others to support services.

The takeover will build on the success of last year’s events, which attracted hundreds of supporters, and will mark the start of a programme of activities taking place over 16 days.

Druridge Bay is among the venues for a parkrun takeover.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for Caring for Adults, said: “We want Northumberland to be a safe place for everyone.

“It was fantastic to see so many people get involved with the campaign last year and we hope even more will join us this year and pledge action whether that be in your home, workplace or community.”

The United Nations 16 Days of Activism begins on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, known as White Ribbon Day, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.

To launch the campaign, on Saturday November 23 there will be parkrun takeovers at: Blyth Links parkrun, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea parkrun, Tyne Green parkrun in Hexham, Carlisle Park parkrun in Morpeth and Druridge Bay parkrun.

This year, the White Ribbon campaign message is: “it starts with men” and calls for men to hold themselves accountable to women, and to each other, to affect positive behaviour change to transform harmful cultures.

Teams from the council, its partners, and community volunteers will be marshalling the routes.

The marshals will be on hand to raise awareness about Northumberland’s Integrated Domestic Abuse Support Service which is provided by Harbour, NDAS, Acorns and Cygnus Support, along with regional services Rape Crisis Tyneside and Northumberland (RCTN) and Findaway.

They will also be inviting people to sign up to become White Ribbon ambassadors and champions to help end violence against women and girls.

Among the volunteer marshals are young leaders from Bedlington-based youth provider Leading Link.