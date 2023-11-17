A ‘Parkrun takeover’ is planned to mark the start of an annual campaign to end domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence begins on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, known as White Ribbon Day, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.

Northumberland County Council and its community partners are "taking over” Parkruns on Saturday, November 25 at Blyth Links, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Tyne Green (Prudhoe), Carlisle Park (Morpeth) and Druridge Bay.

Teams from the council, its partners and community volunteers, including Young Leaders from Leading Link, will be marshalling the routes as well as being on hand to raise awareness about Northumberland’s Integrated Domestic Abuse Support Service which is provided by Harbour, NDAS, Acorns and Cygnus Support.

Young leaders from Leading Link join Northumberland County Council in supporting a campaign to end domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

They will also be inviting people to sign up to become White Ribbon ambassadors and champions to help end violence against women and girls.

Runners are invited to wear a touch of orange to show their support for the campaign.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “The council is proud to support White Ribbon Day and the 16 Days of Activism as we want Northumberland to be a safe place for everyone.

“One in four women and one in six men world-wide will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. Domestic abuse has long lasting impacts on health and wellbeing. But we want all survivors of domestic abuse to know - you are not alone.

“Here in Northumberland, there are lots of brilliant people and organisations here to support you.

“Through these Parkrun takeovers we hope to share lots of information about them, so that everyone knows who to contact if they need support.”

Among the volunteers who will be marshalling the events are young leaders from Bedlington-based youth provider Leading Link.

They are also taking part in training sessions so they can play a part in White Ribbon’s campaign.

Chris Johnson, operations manager at Leading Link, said: “They are really pleased to support these Parkrun takeovers to help raise awareness what everyone can do to help end domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.”