Parkdean Resorts Black Friday sale includes up to 50% off 2025 holidays at sites in Northumberland
Parkdean Resorts has launched its biggest Black Friday sale to date.
There are thousands of breaks available, offering discounts ranging up to 50% off holidays, including at its sites near Ashington and Cresswell.
The sale, which runs until December 2, includes short weekend breaks, midweek stays and longer seven-night holidays.
Other offers available include up to 50% off caravan and glamping holidays, up to 25% off lodge holidays and touring and camping holidays from £10 per night.
For more information and to make bookings, go to www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/offers/black-friday-holiday-deals
