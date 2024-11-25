Parkdean Resorts has launched its biggest Black Friday sale to date.

There are thousands of breaks available, offering discounts ranging up to 50% off holidays, including at its sites near Ashington and Cresswell.

The sale, which runs until December 2, includes short weekend breaks, midweek stays and longer seven-night holidays.

Other offers available include up to 50% off caravan and glamping holidays, up to 25% off lodge holidays and touring and camping holidays from £10 per night.

For more information and to make bookings, go to www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/offers/black-friday-holiday-deals