Parkdean Resorts Black Friday sale includes up to 50% off 2025 holidays at sites in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Parkdean Resorts has launched its biggest Black Friday sale to date.

There are thousands of breaks available, offering discounts ranging up to 50% off holidays, including at its sites near Ashington and Cresswell.

The sale, which runs until December 2, includes short weekend breaks, midweek stays and longer seven-night holidays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other offers available include up to 50% off caravan and glamping holidays, up to 25% off lodge holidays and touring and camping holidays from £10 per night.

For more information and to make bookings, go to www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/offers/black-friday-holiday-deals

Related topics:Ashington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice