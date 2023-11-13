Parents who lost their son are marking his 40th birthday with a tribute in the sand on Bamburgh beach
Dylan Pinsent died seven years ago and would have turned 40 on November 28. His parents, Maggie and Peter, have organised a sand tribute to him as Maggie said that Dylan would have loved the idea.
Local sand artist, Claire Eason (Soul2Sand.co.uk) will be on Bamburgh beach early on November 28 to carve out the artwork she has designed to honour Dylan.
Bamburgh beach is local to Maggie and Peter and they visit it constantly to raise awareness for The Compassionate Friends (TCF), a peer-to-peer charity that supports bereaved parents and adult siblings.
Maggie and Peter will be with local support groups and friends armed with rakes to help create this piece in Dylan’s name.
They invite everyone to come along to Bamburgh Beach, to enjoy this beautiful ephemeral tribute from 11am.
The Compassionate Friends helpline runs every day on 0345 123 2304 with support groups nationwide.