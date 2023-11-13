Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dylan Pinsent died seven years ago and would have turned 40 on November 28. His parents, Maggie and Peter, have organised a sand tribute to him as Maggie said that Dylan would have loved the idea.

Local sand artist, Claire Eason (Soul2Sand.co.uk) will be on Bamburgh beach early on November 28 to carve out the artwork she has designed to honour Dylan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamburgh beach is local to Maggie and Peter and they visit it constantly to raise awareness for The Compassionate Friends (TCF), a peer-to-peer charity that supports bereaved parents and adult siblings.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The photo shows Dylan with his parents Peter and Maggie, who knows Dylan would have loved the idea of a picture painted in the sand for him.

Maggie and Peter will be with local support groups and friends armed with rakes to help create this piece in Dylan’s name.

They invite everyone to come along to Bamburgh Beach, to enjoy this beautiful ephemeral tribute from 11am.