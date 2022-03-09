Parade planned through Alnwick as show of solidarity for people in Ukraine

A procession and flag-raising ceremony is being held in Alnwick on Sunday.

The Duke of Northumberland has declared his support for the event and will join members of the public on the walk through the town centre.

His Grace said: “No one can see the televised descriptions of human tragedy in Ukraine without feeling profound sympathy, sadness and respect for an unbelievably brave nation of people trying to steer their own destiny - in contrast to the inhumanity of Russia’s violent and autocratic leadership. My family fully support this procession to back Ukraine in its desperate struggle”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland.

Plans for the ceremony are still being finalised, but the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland will join Alnwick Mayor Lynda Wearn and the leader of Northumberland County Council, Glen Sanderson, at the front of the procession which will leave Alnwick Market Place at 1.30pm.

They will then walk to the flagpole in the Column Field and at 2pm The Duke of Northumberland will say a few words followed by a short service and the raising of the Ukraine flag.

Cllr Wearn said: “The response to the opening of a collection point at the Northumberland Hall, where the public can leave donations for Ukrainian refugees, has been astounding.

"People have great empathy with the people of Ukraine but are frustrated that there is not a lot they can do apart from leaving donations of goods or giving financial donations through the Red Cross or other charitable organisations.”

“Sunday’s procession is an opportunity to demonstrate solidarity with the people of a country that is suffering under the most awful of circumstances.

"All of us at Alnwick Town Council have been humbled by the generosity of people who have given us donations. I know the people of Alnwick care and Sunday’s event will reflect this.”