Panto returning to Morpeth - oh yes it is!

Members of the Morpeth Pantomime Society Puss in Boots cast: David Clarke, Eric Tolman, Mandy Dalglish, Jane Pedersen, Martha Gammer and Laura Street.

The cast and backstage crew are busy putting the final touches to their production, which this year will be Puss in Boots, to be staged at King Edward VI School in Morpeth for three nights from Thursday, January 27.

This panto will be a poignant one for the members because it will mark their own special tribute to Gordon Carr, a stalwart of productions since the society’s first one back in 1980.

Gordon, who produced and wrote scripts for many of the society’s shows, died almost two years ago and the forthcoming show will be raising funds for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation – the charity that his wife Joan has chosen to support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rehearsals and preparations for the performances have been taking place following all the pandemic safety guidelines.

Society chairman Bruce Ennion told the Herald that members are determined to “provide Morpeth with some well-deserved family entertainment after nearly two years of disruption to our normal way of life”.

He added: “The safety of our audiences, cast and all those who contribute in so many ways to stage our pantomime is uppermost in our minds and every effort will be taken to provide some wonderful entertainment at our shows.”

Fittingly, the society has been given the last of Gordon Carr’s scripts to work with for the 2022 show and choreographer and script writer Lucy Gammer says the cast and crew know he would have wanted audiences to enjoy a great night out.

The talented cast includes Eric Tolman staring as Puss, while 12-year-old Martha Gammer will play the young cat before its transformation into a sauve, sophisticated, walking, talking, tiger.

Two evening performances begin on the Thursday and Friday nights at 7pm, while it is a 6pm start on the Saturday evening. Only a few tickets remain unsold for the 1pm Saturday afternoon matinee.