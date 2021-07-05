Panel members wanted by Northumberland National Park to support farming project

Emma Taylor, Farming in Protected Landscapes programme manager, left, and Sally Graham, Farming in Protected Landscapes support officer.

The panel will review applications for the new Defra-funded Farming in Protected Landscapes programme.

The three-year project offers funding to farmers and land managers for one-off projects, helping to support nature recovery, mitigate the effects of climate change, support nature-friendly and sustainable farming businesses, and provide ways for people to discover, enjoy and understand the landscape.

Emma Taylor (programme manager) and Sally Graham (support officer) have been appointed by Northumberland National Park to support the initiative. The duo, who have worked in the park for a combined 21 years, will be working to help farmers and the programme panel from the first application through to project completion.

The panel will be comprised of a number of representatives – including Northumberland National Park Authority and Natural England, as well as individuals representing the natural environment and nature, climate and access interests.

The park is particularly keen to hear from farmers and land managers who would like to play a role in decision making.

Emma said: “The Farming in Protected Landscapes programme provides a unique opportunity for farmers and land managers in the National Park to bring forward new and innovative ideas for how our landscapes will be shaped and accessed for years to come.

“Our farmers and land managers know the land better than anyone and their input as part of this new panel will be incredibly valuable to us to ensure that the projects chosen can change our park for the better and are given the necessary support they need to succeed.”

To find out more, you can sign-up to an online training session at 3.30pm this Wednesday. Email [email protected] to book your space.

To be considered for the Local Assessment Panel, email [email protected] by July 14 with information about your farm, your connection to the National Park and why you would be interested in joining the panel.

Northumberland National Park Authority is responsible for protecting the diverse flora and fauna of the park and maintaining its biodiversity so that rare species do not die out and can be enjoyed for generations to come.