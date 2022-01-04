Pair appear in court as county council cracks down on fly-tippers

Thomas McMillan, 29, of Castle Square, Ashington, and Thomas Aarron Smith, 24, of Maple Street, Ashington, appeared before Newcastle Magistrates for separate prosecutions, ordered to pay a total of £1,399 after they pleaded guilty to two offences of fly-tipping in Ashington.On November 20, 2020, the Council received a report of a fly tipping incident on North View, at the rear of the former YMCA, of a quantity of mixed household waste.Magistrates fined McMillan £320 for the offence, ordered him to pay £100 in costs and a victim surcharge of £34.On January 14, 2021, the Council received a report of a fly tipping incident on Rosalind Street of a quantity of old wardrobes.Magistrates fined Smith £480 for the offence, ordered him to pay £417 in costs and a victim surcharge of £48.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services, said: “There are so many ways to get rid of waste responsibly and I am pleased the vast majority of our residents do so.“There are free facilities at Northumberland’s household recycling centres for the disposal of household waste and we operate a household garden waste collection service and a bulky waste collection service for a small fee.“No matter what the waste, or the reasons behind it, fly tipping will never be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly by the council and all residents need to understand that they are personally responsible for ensuring that all waste is disposed of both correctly and legally."I would also actively encourage anyone who witnesses fly tipping to report this to the council.”Cllr Mark Purvis, business chair of Ashington Town Council, said: “We know that litter and fly tipping in the town annoys many residents."Ashington Town Council works in partnership with Northumberland County Council to combat fly-tipping and address enforcement issues.