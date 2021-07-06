Paedophile found guilty after police tipped off when he tried to buy a sex doll online

The purchase of this sex doll was intercepted by Border Force officials.

Malcolm Young was put on the radar of Northumbria Police in 2017 when he attempted to import a 100cm, flat-chested sex doll from China.

The 60-year-old’s purchase was intercepted by Border Force officials, who duly informed detectives about their concerns for the package.

Officers visited Young’s home in the East Woodburn area to question him about the purchase and seized his computer and phone.

The electronics were reviewed and officers made a grim discovery when they uncovered indecent images of children on his computer that Young had tried to delete.

Young was charged with four counts of making indecent images of children and one count of tax evasion, concerning the doll.

He denied his guilt and tried to convince a jury at Newcastle Crown Court that he purchased the flat chested small doll not based on its likeness to a child, but because it resembled an athletic female body-type.

Young also claimed that the deleted images found on his device were not his, but may have been made by people visiting his home while attending parties.

Following an eight-day long trial, a jury found Young guilty of all five counts last Wednesday and he faces jail when he is sentenced later this year.

Detective Constable Alison Felton led the investigation for Northumbria Police and today she said Young thought that he was “above the law”.

She said: “This has been a long and protracted investigation involving the making of indecent images and the importation of a child-like sex doll.

“We are committed to making sure that offenders are brought to justice, no matter who they are or however long it takes.

“Young thought that he was above the law. He has taken no responsibility for his crimes and the jury saw through the preposterous account he gave to the court.”

He is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on September 24.