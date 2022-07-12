Paddle boarders rescued by Seahouses inshore lifeboat after getting into difficulty

The alarm was raised at 3.45pm yesterday and the UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat to assist two young women.

They had been waving for assistance and reported by a member of the public. The girls had also called the police by mobile phone.

The inshore lifeboat was quickly launched and was alongside the girls’ paddle board within a few minutes of launching.

The Seahouses inshore lifeboat.

The pair and their paddle board were taken aboard the lifeboat and landed safely on Seahouses beach before being handed into the care of the local Coastguard Rescue Team.

The lifeboat then returned to station.

Seahouses Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton added: “Calling the Coastguard using 999 is critical if someone is seen in difficulty in the water.