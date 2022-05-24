Packed programme in Ponteland to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

It will start with a celebration on Coates Green from 8.30pm on Thursday, June 2, with music from North Tyneside Steel Band.

A piper will also play as the beacon on the top of St Mary’s Church is lit at 9.45pm, part of a chain of beacons across Britain.

Ponteland Rugby Club will be holding its annual Beer Festival at the Leisure Centre on the Friday and Saturday from noon to 11pm on both days. The £20 tickets include admission, a promotional glass, programme and four drinks tokens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Christine Greenwell, Mayor of Ponteland.

Ponteland Leisure Centre will be holding an open day on Saturday, June 4 with free classes, displays and competitions between 9am and 3pm.

There will be free soft play sessions, followed by free sessions on the climbing wall, from 9am to noon. Other activities include arts and crafts and gym challenges – for more information, call 01670 620200.

The special weekend will end on Sunday, June 5 with Ponteland’s popular Party in the Park, which had to be cancelled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will return bigger than ever, with a royal-themed event, starting at 1pm.

There will be a range of stalls and activities, plus a children’s fancy dress parade for any royal costume – from princess to knight in armour, king to court jester. There will be a small prize for every entrant, sponsored by Ponteland Town Council.

The day will end with a Duck Race at 4.30pm, organised by the team at Ponteland Rotary Club.

The town council has asked shops and businesses to decorate their windows with a royal theme and will be offering prizes for the best windows.

Ponteland Mayor, Coun Christine Greenwell, said: “Ponteland can look forward to a fun-packed weekend.

“My thanks go to the events committee and staff at the council, who have co-ordinated all events and now have everything in place.

“Let us pray for sunshine as we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and meet up with old friends and family, who we have not seen in a long time.”