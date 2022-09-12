This year’s programme is the biggest in its 31-year history. It has included 65 events, both in-person and online, and there is something for everyone.

The full programme can be found online at https://berwickhods.org.uk/programme-2022 and the booklet can be picked out from Berwick Library, Berwick Visitor Centre or the Town Hall over the weekend.

All of the events are free and include a mixture of open buildings, guided walks, exhibitions and talks.

Robert Ashworth, Elsie Turnbull and Coun Mike Greener next to ‘The Pond’ plaque.

Linda said: “Many of our normal sites including Bankhill Ice House and English Heritage sites on the walls are open. However, there are also some new ones – the cellars in Silver Street, one of the conversion of the former council offices in Wallace Green and some additional churches.

“There are lots of guided walks around Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal over the weekend that can be booked via Eventbrite in advance and some eye-catching exhibitions.

“Berwick is running its first ‘New Wave’ event this year, created by young people for young people. ‘Crime Unlocked’ is based on 19th Century Berwick real life crime cases and although aimed at young people, all ages are welcome.

“There will also be children’s activities in various venues and a ‘Find the Illuminated Sheep’ trail – where will the sheep appear?”

Robert Ashworth unveils the ‘School Lane’ plaque.

Back by popular demand is Secret Spittal, where you can enjoy a walk finding out about various buildings and life there in the past.

With some of the proceeds from the Spittal Improvement Trust books, nine alley/vennel names have been put up round the village (with one more planned) to preserve the alley names.

Last Thursday, there was an unveiling at two of the nine sites attended by Coun Mike Greener, Mayor of Berwick, other councillors and residents.

‘The Pond’ plaque next to Spittal Community School was unveiled by resident Elsie Turnbull, who was born in Spittal and has contributed to the identifying the alley name and information within the books.