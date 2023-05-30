News you can trust since 1854
Owners reminded to microchip their dogs after Bedlington man faces fines

Northumberland County Council is reminding dog owners that it is a legal requirement to microchip their dogs.
By Charlie Watson
Published 30th May 2023, 17:02 BST- 2 min read

Owners should also ensure that all details on the microchip are up to date, as failure to do so could lead to a prosecution and fine.

The reminder follows a recent prosecution by Northumberland County Council’s Animal Welfare Team.

Stephen Shepherd, from Bedlington, has been fined for failing to update his pet’s ownership details despite being requested to do so after his dog was found roaming the streets in October last year.

Northumberland County Council is reminding dog owners to keep microchips up-to-date to avoid fines. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesNorthumberland County Council is reminding dog owners to keep microchips up-to-date to avoid fines. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
The stray dog was handed into Bedlington’s Vets 4 Pets and although it was microchipped, the information on the database was out of date and the dog was registered to a previous keeper.

Stephen, the dog’s new owner, made contact and the Animal Welfare Officer returned the dog later that day.

He was subsequently served with a notice to update the microchip details within 21 days which he failed to do – in breach of the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015.

The court fined him £220, awarded legal costs of £100 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Microchipping is in place to enable identification of a dog and helps authorities reunite stray pets with their owners. Updated microchips also act as a deterrent to dog theft and give vets and officials the ability to easily contact an owner in an emergency.

For microchip data to be useful, the details must be up to date. Therefore, owners who move house, or even change their mobile telephone number, need to ensure their dog’s microchip details are updated.

Northumberland county councillor Colin Horncastle, cabinet member for community services, said: “Our Animal Welfare Team work hard to keep unsupervised animals off the street as stray animals can pose a danger to themselves and to others.

“When a dog goes missing it can be distressing for both the dog and their owner. Having your pet microchipped is quick and painless for them and increases the chances of you being reunited with your dog if they go missing."

You can get your dog microchipped by contacting your local vet or the county council.

Anyone who is facing difficulty in microchipping their dogs or needs further advice, is advised to contact the council on 0345 600 6400.

