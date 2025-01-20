Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a gym located at the Whitehouse Farm Centre site near Morpeth has opened up about his first year in charge.

Brendan Pearson also takes part in fitness competitions and admitted he pushed himself too hard. But, with special thanks to the members for their support, he has now found a routine that works well for him and is hopeful that membership will continue to grow.

And watch out Malaga! A group of 30 to 40 people from Process Driven Fitness are flying out to the city in Spain in March to take part in a HYROX event.

Brendan came through the ranks as a professional footballer with Newcastle United, but he had to retire early due to injury. He found a passion for business and became a personal trainer and online coach.

Process Driven Fitness is on the up with membership growing.

In December 2023, he became aware that the District V Functional Fitness gym was available. He went to have a look at it and within two days there was a handshake agreement. His philosophy for the new year to ‘go for it’ with more things was a factor in his decision.

Brendan formally took over in January 2024 and he has been speaking about the last 12 months in a video on his Brendan Pearson YouTube channel, commencing his look back by admitting there were nerves at first but he began to feel more at home as the weeks progressed, saying: “I kept things going as they were to start off with and slowly started to add things over time.

“Our philosophy is that we don’t want people to just be great at fitness for five years, we want them to have a long and sustained fitness career, and although we work hard, we stress how important it is to enjoy what you are doing.”

A class for HYROX – where participants run 1km, followed by a functional workout station such as a sled pull, Kettlebell farmers carry and wall balls, repeated eight times – was started on Sundays. It became so popular that a Wednesday class was added.

Brendan said in the video that it was a tough first few months doing the coaching by himself whilst trying to keep up with his training for HYROX fitness racing in national and international competitions.

He suffered from burnout, he was “not sleeping enough, not enough recovery and overtraining” and admitted he “lost his love for training”.

But things were about to improve. Other coaches came on board to take some of the pressure off and Brendan decided to change what he was doing.

He said: “I focused on the gym, with the rebrand to Process Driven Fitness, and training wise I just did the gym programme and joined in what the members were doing.

“I also got married and then when I returned to work, I was enjoying the process of things again. I found a routine that I can sustain.

“And the gym as a whole is on the up with membership growing. I’m excited to see what the new year holds for Process Driven Fitness.”

Speaking to the Gazette, he added: “Every single member has been fantastic. They have given me great feedback and important support, especially during my tough times.”

For more information about the gym, go to www.processdrivenfitness.co.uk